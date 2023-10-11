ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin is raising the bar once again by offering students a new option for accessing mental health care. TimelyCare, a Texas-based provider of virtual health and well-being resources in higher education, will be just a click away on students’ phones and devices through a free app. Providers will be available to students 24/7.

Services offered through the new program include:

On-demand mental health and emotional support

Scheduled mental health counseling sessions

Psychiatry services

Health coaching

Care navigation

Peer support community

Digital self-care content

University leaders said wellness and well-being are “intrinsically” linked to a student’s academic and personal success and demand for mental healthcare services across all UT campuses has never been higher.

“UTPB is committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of our students and providing support services to help students overcome barriers to their success,” said JC Ausmus, Assistant Dean of Student Wellness and Assistant Professor of Psychology. “TimelyCare will increase access to counseling services, especially those who need appointments during the evening and weekend hours.”

In June, the University of Texas System Board of Regents announced the expansion of its investment in student mental health services with the launch of its partnership with TimelyCare to offer free, virtual mental health support to students at all 14 UT institutions, including UTPB.

“We know that students’ mental health is tied to their academic achievement and that the demand for access to mental health services for UT students has never been greater,” said UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken. “The Board of Regents has consistently and proactively addressed this need. We are proud that this latest investment will make mental health resources more readily available and easier to access for UT students.”