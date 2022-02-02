ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The University of Texas Permian Basin has announced it will close its campus and shift to online learning for the remainder of the week as winter weather moves in to the Basin.

According to a news release, campus will be closing at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday and all in-person classes will be held remotely as of this afternoon. Remote classes will continue on Thursday and Friday as well.

Additionally the gym and fitness center will be closed through the rest of the week.

You can read more about UTPB’s weather plan here.