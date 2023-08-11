ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four years ago, the Midland/Odessa community was brought to its knees as a shooter swept through parts of both cities and left a path of destruction in his wake; however, both communities, united in the aftermath, vowed to stay strong together, and each year honor those who were lost. The University of Texas Permian Basin, in partnership with the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Odessa Arts, the City of Odessa, The Bridge, and Vitalant, is honoring that commitment by hosting a special service later this month.

The Shine a Light Sunrise Service will take place beginning at 7:00 a.m. on August 31 on the UTPB campus, under the Mesa Deck. The community is invited to attend as we reflect and remember the lives lost in 2019. There will also be a blood drive on campus immediately following the service.

Those taken that day include: Postal-worker Mary Granados, 29; 15-year-old Odessa High School student Leilah Hernandez; Army veteran Kameron Brown, 30; 25-year-old Edwin Peregrino, who was killed in his family’s backyard while visiting from San Antonio; business owner Rudolfo Arco, 57; truck driver Raul Garcia, 35, who detoured in the Permian Basin while heading to San Diego; and 40-year-old Joe Griffith, a father who was on his way to take family photos with his wife and two children.

Dozens of others were also injured in the spree. Kelby Davis is the mother of a 17-month-old little girl who was injured in the shooting; she’s now asking for the community to commit to random acts of kindness and change the narrative of what happened that day. She’s calling on everyone to “spread hope” and move forward together.