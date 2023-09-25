ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin is set to host an all-day free event for the community to celebrate the solar eclipse and STEAMfest.

The solar eclipse will happen on Saturday, October 14 and the Permian Basin has been named by NASA as one of the best locations in the country to view the eclipse, so you’ll have the best seat for this event.

Ahead of the event, the community is encouraged register for the Nationwide Eclipse Balloon Project speaker series – an educational offering in anticipation of the solar eclipse. The virtual sessions allow participants to engage with subject matter experts, STEM educators, and NASA professionals. You can learn more and register for the event here.

Here is what’s happening on the UTPB campus for the solar eclipse and STEAMfest:

Friday, October 13

6:00 pm: Scientist Dr. Hugh Hudson will give a special lecture on solar eclipses at the CEED building, located at North 1310 FM1788, Midland.

Saturday, October 14

9:30 am: Meet us at the UTPB Quad (center of campus) and the Mesa Deck (at the Mesa Building) for the best seat in the nation to watch the solar eclipse! Scientists from UTPB, NASA, and the Gordon Center will launch scientific balloons into the sky, and you’ll be there for it all. You can watch scientific balloons being launched into the sky from the observation area on the Mesa Deck.

10:18am- 1:20 pm: View the eclipse at UTPB (safety glasses will be provided)

2:00pm-5:00pm: STEAMFest- There will be interactive science and art activities for all ages. Here are a few things to know about the event: