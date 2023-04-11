ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Spring has officially sprung and, in West Texas especially, that means the windy season is upon us. The University of Texas Permian Basin’s Student Government Association is taking full advantage of the breezy weather and is set to host its annual Kite Fest this weekend.

The free event will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on April 15 at UTPB Park (off Loop 338). The community is invited to come fly a kite- if you don’t have one, students will have kites available to anyone who needs one. Come enjoy free food, as well as some spectacular kite flying fun.