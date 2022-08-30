ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa, along with the University of Texas Permian Basin, is coming together Wednesday to help West Texans continue to heal after a mobile mass shooting in August of 2019 that left seven people dead and 17 more injured.

“We need something in order to help the community grieve and heal,” said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham.

And that’s exactly what tomorrow’s event is all about- healing and remembering those who were lost on the third anniversary of that tragic day.





The event was scheduled to be held at the site of the Bright Stars Memorial- an art installation that will commemorate the lives lost three years ago. The site is intended to give the community a space to reflect. While the art isn’t up yet, organizers said they want to make sure people can come together.

“In late July. We uncrated it to inspect it. And I have to tell you, that was one of the most emotional days I’ve experienced, and that’s not even seeing it completed. But just seeing the names and looking at the at the components of this was very moving. So, I’m eager to get it out into the community so that we have a place to go and heal,” Ham said.

Now, because of the expected rainfall, the community-wide event will be moved to under the deck of the Mesa building on the UTPB campus- the ceremony will begin at 7:00 a.m.

If you can’t attend the memorial, there are still ways to get involved. Odessa Arts says you can wear yellow, show kindness to a stranger, or serve the community in an act of service, and reflect on those who were lost.

Those killed that day were postal-worker Mary Granados, 29; 15-year-old Odessa High School student Leilah Hernandez; Army veteran Kameron Brown, 30; 25-year-old Edwin Peregrino, who was killed in his family’s backyard while visiting from San Antonio; business owner Rudolfo Arco, 57; truck driver Raul Garcia, 35, who detoured in the Permian Basin while heading to San Diego; and 40-year-old Joe Griffith, a father who was on his way to take family photos with his wife and two children.