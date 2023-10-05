MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Music Department will be hosting a Dia De Los Muertos Festival early next month.

Featuring Mariachi, raffles, food, Ballet Folklorico, live music, and community altar, the festival will be taking place at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

Admission to the lobby exhibitions between 4pm and 7pm will be free. Tickets to the closing show, featuring the Mariachi Band and Ballet Folklorico, will be $10 on the website or at the door. The closing show begins at 7:30pm.

For more information, please visit the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center’s website, call 432-552-4294, or email music@utpb.edu.