MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Mike Massimino will be speaking as part of Shepperd Leadership Institute’s Distinguished Lecture Series at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

Mike Massimino has been on two missions to the Hubble Space Telescope and four spacewalks to make crucial repairs. Now, Mike is the Senior Advisor for Space Programs at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, New York Times best-selling author, and in-demand speaker.

During the lecture, Mike plans on speaking about teamwork, innovation, and leadership as a down to earth spaceman.

Mike Massimino will be speaking at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 30 at 7pm.

This event is free and open to the community. No ticket is required.