ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- We’re honoring local veterans ahead of Veterans Day, along with organizations across the Basin, including the University of Texas Permian Basin, which is bringing the campus together to celebrate those who have served during a special Veterans Day celebration.

“We are proud to support more than 200 veteran students annually here at UTPB,” said VP of Student Affairs, Corey Benson. “We’re recognizing their service to our country as well as the service of the community at large. Veterans play an important part of the Permian Basin and we are honored to be able to host this celebration every year.”

The event, which is open to the public, will be held at 8:00 a.m. on November 9 on the UTPB gym and visitors are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue. You’ll hear from local veterans and a special performance from the UTPB music department.

“We’ll bring in community and campus partners, including our STEM school…and the ROTC from local high schools, as well as we’ll have musical performances by the UTPB Ensemble to commemorate each branch of military service,” Benson said.