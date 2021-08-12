UTPB to distribute more than $1 million to students who faced COVID-19 hardships to help with tuition costs

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The University of Texas Permian Basin is providing more than a million dollars to students who endured hardships due to COVID to help them get back into school.

The University received the federal funding to assist students with outstanding balances and help them re-enroll to finish their degrees. The HEERF III Funds (Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund) are COVID relief dollars and can help students who were enrolled as far back as spring 2020.

“We hope this money allows students who had to drop out of school, for whatever reason but certainly because of COVID, to come back and finish their degrees,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley. “By wiping away hundreds of thousands of dollars in tuition bills, this boost can allow students to focus on what’s important. We know earning a degree can be life changing. In addition to this debt forgiveness, we also have additional grants that make college more affordable than ever. Now is the time to enroll at UT Permian Basin and start preparing for the future you deserve.”

The University is working to help all students, including those who are not currently enrolled, but especially seniors who might only need a few classes to finish out their degree. These funds will be automatically applied to student balances by the end of the week.

Here is a breakdown of what eligible students will receive:

Graduate students will receive up to $2,000

Seniors will receive up to $4,000

Juniors will receive up to $1,500

Sophomores will receive up to $1,000

Freshmen will receive up to $500

Students will receive text messages and phone calls from UTPB’s Student Success team to explain the funding and help with re-enrollment.

In addition to this funding, the COVID-19 Emergency Fund and the Student Emergency Fund can help any currently enrolled student experiencing a sudden emergency, accident, or unforeseen event that requires support so they can stay enrolled and focus on their academic careers. For more information contact the Office of Student Success at 432-552-3835.