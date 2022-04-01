ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The University of Texas Permian Basin sent 6 students to Washington D.C as a part of the Midland Chamber and Odessa Chamber of Commerce D.C Fly-In. The UTPB students were accompanied by University leaders including University President Sandy Woodley.

Midland Chamber of Commerce and Odessa Chamber of Commerce organized the fly-in through an initiative created by Kate Williamson, the Executive Director of the Shepperd Leadership Institute at UT Permian Basin. Williamson is also the Chair of the Midland Chamber Board of Directors. Shelby Landgraf, the Director of Community Engagement for the Shepperd Leadership Institute at UT Permian Basin was in attendance and she expressed her thought’s on the trip.

“The D.C. Fly-In embodied one of our UT Permian Basin core values: collaboration. We believe in working together to best serve our region, and in considering diverse perspectives while pursuing a positive collective impact. This trip was a visible and tangible expression of that collaborative mindset that guides us.” said Shelby Landgraf.







The joint community initiative showcased UTPB students on Capitol Hill and provided students with a greater understanding of the federal government through a number of special programs during the trip.

The trip’s itinerary included meeting with Former Ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, and U.S Senators John Cornyn & Ted Cruz. From bipartisanship discussion panels with West Texas Congressman August Pfluger, Jodey Arrington, and more to media panel discussions with UTPB Cheif of Staff and Executive Director of Communications Tatum Hubbard; the D.C Fly-in was a learning experience that attendees say they’ll never forget.

“As a first-generation college student, being able to attend the fly-in was an incredible opportunity. It was refreshing to see bipartisan debates rather than the usual media conflicts, as well as meeting the capital’s youth and knowing that the country’s future is in good hands,” said J.P. Chavez, a computer science major and senior at UT Permian Basin.