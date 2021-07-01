UTPB STEM to seek partnership with ECISD

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- After more than two years of uncertainty for UTPB STEM Academy staff, students, and parents, UTPB President Sandra Woodley told STEM parents Wednesday a plan is now in place.

In May 2019, UTPB told STEM parents that IDEA Public Schools would be taking over the Academy.

UTPB told parents in an email, they were seeking the partnership with IDEA because the current portable buildings the students occupy were not sustainable long term, and that the University could not fund permanent buildings for the kindergarten through 12th grade students.

After a heated emergency meeting with STEM parents and faculty, facing backlash from those who attended, the University decided not to partner with IDEA Public Schools.

After that idea was abandoned, a taskforce comprised of STEM parents, teachers, and University leaders, was formed.

The charge of the taskforce was to identify viable options that addressed the following goals:

Maintain the STEM academic model

Maintain access for teacher, staff, and students

Provide a pathway for permanent facilities to meet the long-term needs of the school

Since 2019, there have been numerous town hall meetings for parents and staff to provide feedback regarding each proposal recommended by the taskforce.

In an email to parents Wednesday, Woodley wrote, “After extensive consideration of the recommendations and feedback, the University intends to pursue a partnership with ECISD to provide a positive path forward for the STEM Academy. This unique partnership will allow STEM to continue to provide the same amazing learning choice for the community while enhancing our student’s education experience with some of the great programs that ECISD has to offer.”

The email went on to say it will take many months to negotiate and gain approval for the potential partnership. The partnership must be approved by the Texas Education Agency, the ECISD Board, and the University of Texas System Board of Regents.

Woodley further wrote, “Even though we will not know complete details until the negotiations and approvals are complete, following are the goals of both UTPB and ECISD…”.

Those goals are:

Retain the STEM curriculum and instructional model

Retain the current faculty and staff, including the current leadership of the school

Retain all current students without a lottery

Maintain a close association between ECISD and UTPB, UTPB could potentially become the operating partner for the school

New facilities for the school to be located on the UTPB campus

Extracurricular student opportunities including sports and fine arts

Additional support and opportunities for students

Woodley went on to say operations for the coming school year will remain the same. She wrote, “finalizing the potential partnership may take a year or longer to complete.”