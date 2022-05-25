ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Students inside the UTPB STEM Academy told ABC Big 2 the school is on “hold” and students are not being allowed to leave campus.

The school said in an email to parents:

“As a safety precaution the STEM campus went into a HOLD at 12:25 p.m. from the advice of the UTPB police Department in regards to a situation in a nearby neighborhood. This was only for the students on the STEM Academy Campus and not those participating in Boat Races on the main UTPB campus.”

The school went on to explain that a “hold” means students and staff remain in classrooms while they continue their lessons.

Meanwhile, employees at other businesses in the area said they have been evacuated from their buildings.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence near Pizza Hut on E University across from the University of Texas Permian Basin. A police spokesperson has confirmed the Odessa Police Department is responding to a bomb threat made to a business in the area.

This is a developing story; we will update as more information becomes available.