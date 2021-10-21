UTPB STEM Academy employee cleared of wrongdoing after sexual assault accusation

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An employee at the University of Texas Permian Basin STEM Academy has been cleared of any wrongdoing by police after a student accused the staff member of sexual assault.

On October 15, the university notified parents that a student had come forward and accused the unnamed staff member of assault saying the incident happened during the previous spring semester. The employee was immediately placed on leave while police investigated the claim.

According to a release sent to parents Thursday, UTPB police have finished their investigation and have cleared the staffer of any wrongdoing. Investigators say the allegations were unfounded and the investigation is now closed. The staff member will be immediately reinstated, according to UTPB.

The university says it “will continue to prioritize the safety of our students and our STEM community, and we appreciate the quick response and cooperation of all involved.”