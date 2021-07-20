UTPB sports fields controversy amongst local community

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A 25-year contract between UTPB and the city has ended, leaving many community members wondering what this means for the usage of the UTPB sports fields. Come early September using these fields could come with a price.

UTPB President Sandra Woodley believes that with the university being able to manage and upkeep the fields they hope to see a positive response from the community.

“Were very encouraged and excited about the response that we’ve had from the community so far about the fields being expanded the access being expanded to those who otherwise have been unable to play on those fields we expect them to very busy,” said Woodley.

According to the Odessa Sports Association, more than 7,000 people that play in the association utilize the UPTB fields. We spoke to local community members and they say their biggest worry is the fee that comes with using the fields for sports teams.

“Taking away this opportunity especially so abruptly will have a huge impact on this community,” said a local resident.