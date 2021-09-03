UTPB sports fields available for rental, free play offered during Labor Day weekend

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The University of Texas Permian Basin soccer and softball fields along with outdoor volleyball and basketball courts will be available for rent to any team, league, association, and community partner interested in playing on the campus.

“The response from interested groups and teams to use our sports fields is remarkable. UTPB embraces this tremendous opportunity to give back and strengthen our community ties through sports,” said Director of Athletics, Todd Dooley. “Sports unite communities. We recognize participation in sports, both youth and adult, promotes many benefits. We look forward to adding value to the City of Odessa and surrounding communities by expanding on the historical opportunities on the sports fields. We are excited for people to see our vision come to fruition.”

So far, the university has received interest from approximately 100 teams, according to a release.

The university has partnered with Sports Fields Management Network to oversee the facility rentals. UTPB says the partnership will ensure the process for rentals and facility upkeep will run smoothly and timely. The management of the facilities will expand access and improve organization and scheduling, maximizing full use of the fields. Anyone interested in reserving a spot at any of the facilities may do so here.

Additionally, UTPB is opening the fields for free from September 3-6 and is inviting everyone to come out and play over Labor Day weekend.