ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin has released more information following an evening of chaos at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center that left one suspect injured after witnesses said “hundreds” of shots were fired.

According to a UTPB spokesperson, on October 20, a man, who has not been publicly identified, tried to enter the event center to see Casting Crowns perform, but did not have a ticket and was asked to leave. About an hour later, officers said they saw the man near the engineering building; when officers approached, the man ran away.

Just after 10:00 p.m., officers noticed a large front-end loader coming through the parking lot driven by the man who tried to enter the concert. The suspect then drove the tractor onto Highway 191 and hit both UTPB and OPD police vehicles. Officers said the suspect ignored commands to stop, and “purposely” drove the tractors toward officers.

Five UTPB officers fired toward the suspect, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers then administered first-aid; the suspect was then taken to Medical Center Hospital, where he’s been listed in critical condition. No guests or officers were injured.

As is policy in any officer involved shooting, the five UTPB officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation. The Texas Rangers will handle the criminal investigation.