ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Millions of dollars are going towards updates and renovations on the University of Texas Permian Basin campus, including a brand new entrance, a new quad space, and an expanded trail system.

“We recently announced at 6.5 million dollar grant from the Department. of Transportation to add to the walking trails on campus, the hike and bike trail that will expand nineteen miles between here and Midland, so that is also part of the campus transformation,” said UTPB President, Dr. Sandra Woodley.

The campus transformation at UTPB has been in the design and planning phase for the last year and a half. Now the construction is set to begin on a completely renovated central quad on campus this spring. Dr. Sandra Woodley says a lot is in store and not just for students.

“It is a gathering space for the community, and when completed it will have a beautiful performance pavilion, for the community and the campus. And a BBQ area for lots of parties, which we want to do with the students. An area with a beautiful 2-ton stainless steel piece of art named Fiona. This beautiful stainless steel falcon that was completed for the university is going to be an iconic piece of art where lots of pictures will be taken,” said Dr. Woodley.

87 million dollars were dedicated to these priority projects from the University of Texas System funding and the state legislature with the goal of more philanthropy coming in, in the future.

Another big aspect of that the renovations is a brand new entrance to campus; this will be on Maple Avenue across from Nimitz Middle School.

“There will be big UTPB letters and additional art there as well. That will create a great entrance to the community to our new welcome center and the beautiful new quad,” said Dr. Woodley.

It will take a year to complete this first phase of projects.

The Bright Star Memorial is another one of the improvements to campus; it’s a piece that has a sentimental meaning behind it, following the mass shooting in Odessa back in 2019.

“Construction is already underway, we play to have most of that completed before we have the next opportunity with those families in August,” said Dr. Woodley.

These renovations will double as a recruitment tool for faculty and students alike.

“We want to make sure that they have not only great places to study and be a part of the university but also a place they want to bring their families, and to live and to raise their families here in the Permian Basin,”

“85 percent of our students come from the Permian Basin and most of them stay here and work. We served about 7,500 students last year, but we need to be twice that large to manage all of the jobs out there that are not only here now but also in the future.”

A sentiment echoed by Athletic Director, Todd Dooley for the future of sports on campus as well.

“Our next steps are a football stadium, revamping all of our athletic facilities, all of these things so we have it on campous and we have that appeal of a college football town, not just a high school football town,” said Dooley.

“Our goal over the next is to achieve a level of a university that would bring 1.6 billion dollars every year into the Permian Basin,” said Dr. Woodley.