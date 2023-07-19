ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The University of Texas Permian Basin received $10 million in grants from the Permian Strategic Partnership and the Scharbauer Foundation to strengthen the mental and behavioral health workforce in the Permian Basin.

According to a release from UTPB, these funds will allow the university to cover tuition and mandatory fees for graduate students who live within the 22 counties in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico that make up the Permian Basin and are majoring in Clinical Psychology, Social Work, Counseling, or School Counseling.

“Our goal is to grow the next generation of behavioral health providers in the Permian Basin,” said UT Permian Basin President Dr. Sandra Woodley. “This funding will allow so many students the opportunity to earn a high-quality master’s degree – with little to no debt! Thanks to the support of the PSP and the Scharbauer Foundation, we can now remove the financial burden so students can focus on having a significant impact in this region by becoming excellent counselors, psychologists, or social workers.”

The program will commence with the first group of scholarship recipients in the fall of 2023. Students interested in applying must submit their scholarship applications by August 1st, with decisions being released by August 15th. Awards are renewable for up to three years.

“Caring for the overall welfare of Permian Basin residents goes beyond physical health; it includes ensuring access to mental and behavioral health professionals,” said Tracee Bentley, President and CEO of the Permian Strategic Partnership. “Through our partnership with the Scharbauer Foundation and UTPB, we are taking a crucial step toward fulfilling the demand for comprehensive healthcare services in the region. Together, we are building a robust network of behavioral health resources that will serve as a lifeline for our community.”

“The need for trained behavioral health professionals has never been greater, and our region is greatly blessed to be building the new Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center. Scharbauer Foundation is proud to partner with the Permian Strategic Partnership and UTPB in providing these graduate-level scholarships so that we might have the right counselors in the right place at the right time,” said Grant Billingsley, President and CEO of the Scharbauer Foundation.