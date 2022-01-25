ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Securing your online presence could mean the difference between becoming a victim of identity theft or having your personal information used by major websites to track your digital footprint. University of Texas Permian Basin, Professor Sohan Gyawali shared with us the importance of protecting your online accounts to kick off National Data Privacy week.

For more than 2 years, Gyawali has taught students at UTPB in the Computer Science Department, a department that continues to expand its programs year after year. As a professor in the Computer Science Department, Gyawali is helping students become more aware of what they share online through his background in data privacy & data security.

“Big companies nowadays due to the regulations they have a strict policy regarding sending the data to the third party but some companies may not have such policies so the user should be aware of what kind of website they are browsing and what kind of data they are sharing,” says Gyawali.

Gyawali shared with us that using longer passwords, updating privacy settings on your device, and leaving spam emails alone are all things that he recommends will help protect you from attackers looking to track your online activity.

“Use a strong password because if you use a very weak password it’s very easy to crack, even a high schooler can easily crack your password. I recommend that you use a strong algorithm, like a complex combination of the alphabet, numbers, symbols, and upper case and lower case letters” says Gyawali.

For those interested in learning more about data privacy, UTPB offers several different pathways for students looking to further their knowledge of computer science such as software engineering, data science, and cybersecurity.