ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week on a warrant after a woman reported a disturbing encounter on the University of Texas Permian Basin campus. Jonathan Flanagan, 27, has been charged with Indecent Exposure.

According to an affidavit, on April 4, officers with UTPB received a call from a woman stating a man had exposed himself to her while she was exercising on campus. The woman said a man in a maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer pulled up next to her and asked for directions to the Fun Dome; as she began giving those directions, the woman said she noticed the man had pulled down his pants and was touching himself. She promptly ran away and called for help.

Investigators later connected the suspect vehicle to Flanagan and interviewed him. According to that testimony, Flanagan said he was driving around campus when he saw an “attractive” woman in “tight, spandex pants”. He said he approached her and “instinctively” pulled down his pants and began to touch himself. Flanagan said he drove off campus immediately after the incident.

After that interview, investigators requested a warrant for Flanagan’s arrest; he was taken into custody on April 7 and was later released on a $500 bond.