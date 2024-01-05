MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB head football coach Kris McCullough continued to make recruiting splashes on the homefront Friday. Three football stars from the Tall City committed to UTPB: Midland Legacy star runningback Damien Johnson and offensive lineman Lucas Barrientes and Midland Christian runningback Brylee Perez.

Johnson had a breakout season for the Rebels, being named the District 2-6A MVP after he posted 2,143 all-purpose yards and 29 total touchdowns in his first-ever season as a runningback. Johnson was helped to his 1,817-yard rushing season by Barrientes and the stout Rebel offensive line.

Perez, however, is an experienced back, playing on varsity for Midland High for two years before finishing his high school career at Midland Christian. Perez averaged 7.7 yards per carry over his career with a total of 1,665 rushing yards 30 total touchdowns.

The trio is the latest bunch of Permian Basin athletes Coach McCullough has secured. An offer from UTPB was made even more attractive after the Falcons went 10-2 and won the Lone Star Conference championship last season.

McCullough recently signed a contract extensive through at least 2026, and as long as 2029 through incentives.