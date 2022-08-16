WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) — UTPB has been chosen by the Texas Education Agency to participate in the Principal Residency Grant Initiative.

This helps students in the graduate degree program get Texas principal certifications.

UTPB will partner with our local school districts and charter schools as well.

Through partnerships with local school districts, candidates in the program will go through a full-time, yearlong residency.

UTPB leaders say they recognize that school leaders play a huge role in shaping the educational experience of students staff and teachers.

“We’ve already established residencies with our teacher preparation program. That has been highly successful. This now gives us the opportunity to take that very successful concept, and bring that over to the preparation of leaders,” said Larry Daniel, Dean of the College of Education at UTPB.

These students will partner with current campus and district level leaders to learn each and every day.

“It certainly gives them more focus to the needs on their campus,” said Daniel.

Kevin Badgett, the Department Chair of Education Leadership says this program can help districts create a leadership pipeline.

“Districts can work in partnership with the university to identify candidates who show promise and are potential school leaders. This residency opportunity, if a district is successful in their grant application, can provide funding that supports their ability to offer compensation, support candidates cost for attendance at the university, and support costs related to certification exams,” said Badgett.

Badgett says the opportunity helps addresses a major financial barrier for many.

TEA approved districts, or ISD’s, and TEA approved charter schools are eligible to apply for the grant.

“Right now we are excited about the possibility to partner with districts, but we haven’t established any partners at this time,” said Badgett.

The application is set to be released within the next month. Districts that are interested can reach out directly to UTPB.