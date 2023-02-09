ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) – A local university is providing a brand new opportunity to its students— a Google certification, and its all available for free.

“Currently they have this Google Career Certificates which target more at the professional audience,” said Lili Gai, the Associate Professor of Marketing.

Google is currently partnering with around 10 of UT’s campuses to offer this opportunity.

There’s multiple certifications that can be earned, and its completely free for degree seekers.

“To my best knowledge, this is Google is reaching out, and it seems to me Google is working with several universities quite a few and UT might be the biggest system they’re working with,” said Professor Gai.

Students who complete the certificate program earn a credential that can lead to jobs in high-demand technology fields like data analytics, E-commerce, digital marketing, it support, and more. Undergrads may need to spend at least 8 to 13 hours each week working towards their certifications in addition to the regular course content.

“We already deliver a world class education and college business for our students, and they have great skills already that are marketable to businesses, like critical thinking skills. And now the ability for the students to have these certificates to put into their LinkedIn profiles it really puts them at the head of the line when employers are looking to hire,” said Steve Beach, the Dean of the College of Business.

Both UTPB leaders we spoke with believe this certification will go a long way for students pursuing a career after graduation.

“I believe that it’s very beneficial. That’s the reason the UT system decided to do it. And UTPB wants to be part of it because it’s very healthy, very helping. Why? Because the course is an online course platform, right? But then what they offer is that for students, each certificate or each course, even sub courses that the student completes, they will be able to get a badge, a digital badge which they can share on the internet, on social medias like Linkedin.

So and then it’s very easy for a student to be recognize or spotted by those headhunters or potential employers,” said Professor Gai.