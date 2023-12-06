ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons’ Men’s Basketball team has started their 2023 season 5-2, scoring an average of 80 points per game. Something that’s not so different for third-year head coach Kyle Tolin, he’s working with an almost entirely new team.

“It’s genuinely been a joy coming in here, being with these guys everyday, feel like you’ve got character guys that are trying to come in here and get better everyday,” Tolin mentioned.

Speaking of those character guys looking to get better everyday, there’s someone who plays a big part in the Falcons’ success this year, just as much as he did last. Their only returner, senior guard Keyon Craddock starts the season with a total 84 points, and says filling the leadership position as the only returner, was a mix of emotions.

“It was nerve-wracking at first because you just don’t know what kind of teammates you’re getting and how they’re going to act,” he laughed. “But it’s exciting because just the process of everything, being able to get everybody to come together as a team, and just bond and come together on the court.”

Tolin mentioned, he’s been a big part of Craddock’s basketball career, and vice-versa, as he has been coaching Craddock for five years. This has had a huge impact on their relationship both on and off the court.

“Obviously he’s got to be like one of my own kids,” he said with a smile. “You can see his mood and see what he’s thinking and he probably knows what I’m thinking a lot of days too so, it’s been great having somebody who kind of knows me, and I know him

He also added Craddock has always been a threat for other teams and this year is no different.

“I’ve told some of our freshman, actually today, ‘Hey, Keyon’s one you need to watch!'” he said excitedly. “He shows up every day, he’s ready to go, he’ prepared, he works hard, he takes care of his stuff, he’s an all academic guy, in the classroom as well, he’s a true professional in every sense like with how he operates.”

For the five years they’ve been together, to Keyon, it’s been an exciting journey to grow with Coach Tolin.

“We have a good relationship and we’re both competitors so, you know sometimes, early on, we bump heads,” Craddock laughed. “But we know at the end of the day we’re both trying to do the same thing. But it’s been a good five years and I trust him with anything!”

Craddock encourages other Falcons to stick with the program like he has.

“If you just believe in the process and you do what you need to do everyday, even if you’re not playing now, or you’re playing a little bit, if you stay focused everyday, you’ll step into a bigger role, the older you get,” he nodded.

You can watch Craddock and the Falcons in action, at home, December 7th at 7:30 p.m. You can also find their full schedule on the Falcons’ website.