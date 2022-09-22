ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin’s Director of Athletics has released a statement following the arrest of first-year women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas. Tejas, 28, has been charged with drunk driving.

“We are aware of the situation and understand that the legal process is ongoing. This is a personnel matter, and at this time we have no further comment,” Todd Dooley, Director of Athletics, said.

Tejas was arrested around 2:00 a.m. on September 11, after she was pulled over by an officer with the Odessa Police Department. According to an affidavit, an officer spotted Tejas traveling about 56 miles per hour down Grandview Avenue, in a 40 mile per hour zone. During a traffic stop, the officer stated Tejas smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, and blood-shot eyes, and was unsteady on her feet while trying to complete a series of field sobriety tests.

Investigators said Tejas consented to a breathalyzer test which detected a blood alcohol content of .176 and ,173; more than twice Texas’ legal limit of .08.

Tejas was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $1,500 bond. Tejas’ charge is a Class A misdemeanor, which, if convicted, could result in a fine of no more than $6,000 fine and, up to one year in jail.