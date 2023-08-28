ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB hosted a Tailgating 101 event Monday on its practice field during a freshman football scrimmage. Students and fans filled the sidelines to watch the scrimmage and UTPB hosted multiple vendors who provided a tailgate-like experience.

Athletic Director Todd Dooley told KMID he has gotten a lot of questions from students and fans on what a tailgate is or how it should be done. So ahead of UTPB football’s home opener on Saturday, the university decided to host the event to give fans an idea of what goes into a tailgate.

The event featured several tents that provided food and beverages, as well as classic tailgate games like cornhole for fans and students to enjoy.

First-year head coach Kris McCullough said fans can expect to see at least four local freshmen get playing time this weekend: Midland Legacy’s Girevis Bobey-Munoz, Jamar Roberson and Nigel Wallace, as well as Odessa’s Jose Guerrero.

Munoz, Roberson and Wallace will be playing on the same turf they played on throughout high school.

The Falcons open their season Saturday at Astound Broadband Stadium against Texas College.