ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A signing was held at the Heimmermann Center at UTPB for the “Murder and Mayhem in West Texas” book, a book which explores violent crimes.

There are seven unsolved cases and other interesting murders, like kiss and kill Betty who haunts Odessa High School to this day.

The book is written by John Fisher, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice, and 13 of his students that he collaborated with back in January.

“The students spent the entire spring semester researching and writing these papers and then I spent the summer editing and compiling and verifying the facts,” said Fisher. “Verifying each of the articles and sent it to Linus Learning”

We talked to a couple of students that worked on the project about how they felt while they did their investigation and if they found it difficult at times.

“It was a lot of researching and I was just tired at some points but I just through it and having the support from Dr. Fisher really helped,” said Angelina Cruse.

“There were definitely moments where I found it difficult because again it was a case where there isn’t much information and so there were sometimes, I’m not making anything meaningful because I can’t find much information, but I feel like I’ve prevailed of course cause it got published,” said Shaelly Castro Puretas. “There were definitely times where I did feel a little like hitting a wall but that we prevailed.”

John Fisher says that he is proud of his students and the work they wrote and that his name will be on the cover, but the students’ names will be by the articles they wrote.