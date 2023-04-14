ODESSA (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin will be hosting its fifth annual Kite Day event tomorrow afternoon at the campus’ sports complex. The event is free and open to the public.

Kite Fest originally began as a way to pay homage to Allen Torre, a community member who would fly his kites on the university’s campus. Since the beginning of the event back in 2018, numbers have grown in attendance.

The first 200 families to arrive to the event will receive free kites. Kite Fest will be from 3pm to 12am.