ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the end of the fall semester right around the corner, many students and families are looking forward to their graduation ceremony later this week.

The University of Texas Permian Basin will be hosting two ceremonies on Friday at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on YouTube here.

Here’s when those graduation ceremonies are and what colleges will be participating.

Friday, December 15th at 4pm

College of Arts and Sciences

College of Health Sciences and Human Performance

Friday, December 15th at 8pm

College of Business

College of Education

College of Engineering

For more information, please visit UTPB’s website or email graduation@utpb.edu.