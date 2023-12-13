ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the end of the fall semester right around the corner, many students and families are looking forward to their graduation ceremony later this week.
The University of Texas Permian Basin will be hosting two ceremonies on Friday at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on YouTube here.
Here’s when those graduation ceremonies are and what colleges will be participating.
Friday, December 15th at 4pm
- College of Arts and Sciences
- College of Health Sciences and Human Performance
Friday, December 15th at 8pm
- College of Business
- College of Education
- College of Engineering
For more information, please visit UTPB’s website or email graduation@utpb.edu.