AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin was recognized at the State Capitol ahead of the 50th anniversary of the University.

Dozens of students, staff, and faculty represented the University as State Representatives Brooks Landgraf and Tom Craddick and State Senator Kevin Sparks highlighted UTPB’s accomplishments over the past five decades and shared a vision of what’s to come.

The University will commemorate its 50th Anniversary with a yearlong celebration beginning in fall 2023. The day also provides a unique opportunity for the University to advocate for state funding to help our students, research, and programs thrive for years to come.

