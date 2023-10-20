ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Saturday, October 14 at 9am, UTPB held a solar eclipse viewing event. You were able to hear from experts about the eclipses and view the “ring of fire” from the Mesa Deck at the center of campus. A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth at just the right moment. The event brought out professors, scientists and space enthusiasts. In case you missed this solar eclipse, the next one is in April

The fun did not end there, immediately following the solar eclipse UPTB held Steamfest! Which was an interactive science and art fair that allowed children of all ages to learn about various subject from bones, plants and robotics in a fun way. It was a family friendly event completely free and open to the public.

For more about how the event turned out check out the video above.