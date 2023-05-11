MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) The University of Permian Basin will be holding it’s graduation ceremonies at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena and Pavilion on Friday, May 13th.

The first ceremony will be at 9am and will include:

College of Arts and Sciences

College of Health Sciences and Human Performance

The second ceremony will be at 1pm and will include:

College of Business

College of Education

College of Engineering

For more information, please visit UTPB’s website.

If you have any questions, please contact graduation@utpb.edu.