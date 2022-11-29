ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB head football coach Justin Carrigan has stepped away from his duties as head coach for the Falcons to take on a greater role in the athletic department as Deputy Athletic Director.

Reports surfaced that

Carrigan has been with UTPB football for eight years as the only head coach in program history, as he took the job at the program’s inception in 2015.

The Falcons are coming off a 5-6 season and with the exception of the abbreviated 2020 season due to COVID-19, UTPB has not had a winning record.

“We want to thank Justin Carrigan for everything he’s done for the program since its inception,” Athletic Director Todd Dooley said. “Building a football program from the ground up is no easy task, and Justin has done it with class and dignity. His efforts have not gone unnoticed in building the program’s foundation and setting them up for success in the years to come. We are excited to watch Justin excel in a new leadership role.”

Carrigan finishes his time with UTPB with a record of 25-45.

“There is no doubt the program is on the cusp of achieving monumental success and we look forward to cheering them on as they reach new heights,” Carrigan said in a social media post after the announcement was made.

UTPB has said it will now begin a nationwide coaching search to fill Carrigan’s former position.