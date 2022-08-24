ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB Cheer Program is gearing up for Daytona Beach, Florida! For the first time in university history, the University of Texas at Permian Basin Cheer team received a bid for the 2023 NCA College Nationals.

We spoke to the Head Coach, Terry Lane, just days after the team returned from cheer camp and she says that the group is ready to hit the mat and prepare for NCA Nationals in 2023.

“So getting our bid so early, we already know we can begin preparing so we decided to have an extra practice already this fall to only work elites and not just have to work gameday so we’re already adding another practice, and our team is hungry, they’re so ready so its super cool.” said Head Coach Lane.

Out of the 26 members that are on the team, only 16 members will qualify to cheer at the NCA College Nationals. Head Coach Terry Lane said that all of the UTPB Cheer Program will attend the NCA College Nationals and act as alternates in the case that someone gets injured or sick leading up to the big day.

Members of the team said that they are excited to receive such high recognition and hope to have the community’s support as the months inch closer to the big competition in Daytona, FL.

“For every college cheerleader, Daytona is the goal,” said Madi Lane.

“A few years ago this program was on the brink of not existing and we’ve made so much progress since then and we’re only getting started,” said Brianna Johnson.

Nearly 8 months away, the UTPB Cheer Program is practicing daily to be at its best ahead of the NCA College Nationals in April 2023.