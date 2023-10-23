ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Since 1973, the University of Texas Permian Basin has helped more than 16,000 graduates lead and succeed in their professions and service. This has lead to both a regional and global impact between research and alumni.

The University says it has been dedicated to providing exceptional educational opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds since its establishment, providing an invaluable pillar of education, innovation, and community to West Texas.

In celebration of the anniversary and homecoming, UTPB will be hosting their annual homecoming parade around the campus, followed by a free community concert at Kirk Field, featuring Aaron Watson.

On Friday, October 27th, guests are being encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the show, which begins at 7pm. Food trucks will be on site, but outside food and drink will not be allowed.

UTPB says that a bonfire and fireworks display will follow the concert.

You can learn more about what helped UTPB reach this milestone on their website, where you can also learn more about the free community concert, parade, and bonfire.