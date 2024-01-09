ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UTPB will be offering an admissions advising fair for the community this week, as an opportunity for people to get expert help with applying to the university and enrolling in classes.

Additionally, $40 application fees will be waived for anyone that wants to attend. There will also be a $1,000 scholarship available for students that are transferring from another school.

This fair is in addition to some of the resources already available to those seeking to enroll.

“As the year gets started, many people have a goal to come back to school,” said Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Dr. Becky Spurlock. “and what we want folks to know is that even though we’re a week into the year, it’s not too late to apply, to start college this spring.”

“We will be in the office all this week and ready to help people who might need a little extra help filling out an application or getting their papers together,” continued Dr. Spurlock.

The University is still accepting applications through this week and next week.

The fair will be at the Mesa Building on campus on:

Wednesday, January 10 th from 5pm to 7pm

from 5pm to 7pm Friday, January 12th from noon to 4pm

Attendees are being asked to bring unofficial transcripts to the fair.