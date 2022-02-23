AUSTIN (KXAN) — He is the winner of the Jeopardy! National College Championship from the University of Texas at Austin. Who is Jaskaran Singh? Correct.

Singh, a senior finance/economics double-major at the McCombs Business School at UT buzzed his way to the national college title Tuesday night.

Singh won the two-game, hour-long primetime final on ABC with a cumulative score of $51,700, nearly $5,000 clear of Kennesaw State’s Raymond Goslow’s runner-up total of $46,999. Singh took a big lead after the first game with $32,400 to Goslow’s $13,200.

UT lit its tower Tuesday night to recognize Singh. He won $250,000 and now gets to compete in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

“It feels pretty awesome,” Singh said in an interview after he was crowned the college champ. “It’ll definitely go a long way in paying my tuition and a lot more.”

UT Austin student Jaskaran Singh (pictured right) won the Jeopardy! National College Championship on Tuesday.

(Courtesy: Jeopardy Productions, Inc)

Goslow made up ground in the second game’s Final Jeopardy! round, coming up with the correct response and a big wager of $15,999, but Singh’s lead was enough to hang on. He missed the Final Jeopardy! question but didn’t wager anything.

Singh gave 48 correct responses and 10 incorrect responses over the two games, and actually had the worst correct response percentage of the three finalists with 83%. He found all six of the Daily Double clues and answered five of them correctly. He buzzed in on 66% of the questions.

Northeastern’s Liz Feltner finished in third with a score of $7,400, but her third-place prize was $50,000. Goslow took home $100,000 for second place.

Singh said getting to meet the other contestants from all over the country was one of the best things about the experience.

As for his strategy going into the finals, Singh took a straightforward, perhaps oversimplified, approach.

“I buzz in fast and know things,” he said with a smile.