ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The University of the Southwest has confirmed multiple deaths after a 17-passanger van, owned by the school, crashed Tuesday evening.

In a Facebook post, the school said the van was carrying nine passengers, including the coach, on the way back to Hobbs, New Mexico after a golf tournament in Midland. While the investigation is on-going, the university said at least seven people have died. Two passengers, both student athletes, were taken to a Lubbock hospital for medical care. Those students are said to be in critical condition.

In a statement, university leaders said, “The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family.”

Head Golf Coach Tyler James was driving the van when it crashed head-on with a Ford F-150.

The crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on March 15 about a quarter of a mile north of the intersection of 115 and FM 1788, about nine miles east of Andrews. DPS said the van was traveling in the northbound lane, the Ford truck was traveling in the southbound lane.

DPS Sgt. Steven Blanco said of the scene, “It’s just tragic.”

This is a developing story, we will continue to update as more information becomes available.