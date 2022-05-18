ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -The United States Postal Service in the Midland-Odessa area and several locations in the Permian Basin are looking to hire new employees for delivery positions this week. In a recent news release, the USPS states that the company is named one of the most trusted mailing companies in America.

For more than 245 years, USPS has delivered information, brought families together, and powered the engines of commerce and industry. According to the news release, future employees are eligible for competitive wages, benefits, and career advancement opportunities.

The USPS serving the Permian Basin is hosting the 2022 Odessa Job Fair to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier, and City Carrier Assistant.

A brief description of the roles that have immediate openings can be found here.

The job fair will be held Thursday, May 19th at the Ector County Coliseum in building A. USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Starting hourly rate is RCA/ARC – $19.06 and CCA – $18.92, paid bi-weekly.

Employees must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma, United States citizen or permanent resident, ability to pass a criminal background check and drug screening, and for driving positions, applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and safe driving record.