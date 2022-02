ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.7 magnitude earthquake just 6.4 miles northeast of Odessa at around 6:19 am this morning.

This earthquake is one of several that have taken place across the Basin. Last week, the USGS reported more than 3 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher that could be felt by people living in both Midland and Odessa.