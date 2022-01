ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to the United States Geological Survey, at around 1:18 am this morning a 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred 9 miles northeast of Odessa. The earthquake happened less than 30 miles west of Midland.

This is one of many earthquakes that have happened over the last month in West Texas. The earthquake is reported to be felt by West Odessa and Midland.