AUSTIN (KXAN) — Federal agents believe the woman suspected of killing cycling star Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson is still in the Austin-Travis County area as the search for her continues.

The U.S. Marshals, along with other law enforcement agencies, are looking for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong in connection with Wilson’s death. The Austin Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Armstrong on May 17, six days after Wilson was found shot to death.

Photos of Kaitlin Armstrong (Credit: U.S. Marshals)

Brandon Filla with the U.S. Marshals said on any given day, three to 10 agents are assigned to the case and are actively looking for Armstrong. He said right now, the “key component” that could help investigators is figuring out where a 2012 black Jeep Grand Cherokee is. The arrest warrant listed the vehicle with a Texas license plate number LDZ5608.

“You put that out to the public to hope to generate some type of tip, because a lot of times these investigations, they may abandon that vehicle in a shopping center,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said. “But at midnight, that shopping center is left vacant. So maybe that would be a key to give us that direction of travel.”

Another thing Filla said investigators have working against them was the time between the homicide, May 11, and when U.S. Marshals were called in to help with the search, May 17 when the arrest warrant was issued. According to court documents, Armstrong hasn’t been “seen or heard from” since May 13.

“She was brought in for questioning. And at some point, you know, she may have absconded, whether a conscience got a hold of her, or she knew that these investigators with The Austin Police, police department would eventually get a warrant you know, that’s unknown,” he said.

Even though Filla said Marshals have, “turned everything that we can recall right now upside down here in Austin,” they still think she’s somewhere in the area because of her community ties as a realtor and yoga teacher.

Photo of gravel racer Anna Moriah Wilson (Courtesy Linda Guerrette)

“So she built relationships amongst, you know, people here in the Austin community,” he said. “There a lot of ‘what ifs’ and we figured right now with her involvement here in the Austin community, that she would still likely be here.”

He said Armstrong also probably looks different.

“She’s a female that could change her looks very easy; Change her hair color, maybe change her hairstyle, maybe cut it shorter,” Filla said. “You always see that when you have some type of you know, violent case like this, where they had time.”

Filla said they’ve only received a handful of tips but they are reviewing one: A video from a neighbor who says it shows Armstrong knocking on his door shortly after she was questioned by police.

“You can see [in the video] that she, you know, she has an urgency. It’s an emergency to her. And, you know, she’s trying to use someone’s telephone to call someone else,” Filla described.

Filla said Armstrong does have family ties “elsewhere” but that investigators haven’t gotten that far, yet.

He also said if anyone in the area is helping Armstrong hide, they may face federal charges.

“Anyone that really comforts her, to really steer away from her apprehension, that gives her any type of comfort or relief when we’re in pursuit of Armstrong can also be charged federally,” he said.

He said they’re turning to traditional media and social media to help yield leads and find Armstrong to bring Wilson’s family closure.

Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. (Photo courtesy Matt Wilson)

There’s a memorial ride for Wilson set for Sunday in Austin.