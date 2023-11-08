LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Lea County Drug Task Force agents launched an investigation in late September regarding the activities and whereabouts of Ceasar Antonio Huerta and Jose Alfredo Brito, who are brothers from Hobbs. Huerta and Brito were wanted on violent felony arrest warrants and were known to traffic narcotics.

According to a release by the LCDTF, on October 19th, agents learned that Huerta was residing in San Antonio, Texas. The information was referred to the U.S. Marshals Office, who arrested Huerta at an apartment in the 8700 block of Fredericksburg Road with help from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Huerta’s warrants were for the charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Burglary, Robbery, and Probation Violation Out of New Mexico.

After Huerta’s arrest, a search warrant was executed on the apartment, where agents seized an AR-style pistol firearm and approximately 36.5 grams of what is suspected to be cocaine.

The Task Force says Huerta faces additional charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance: Cocaine.

On November 6th, the Task Force and the U.S. Marshals located and arrested Brito in a residence in the 300 block of West Byers in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Brito was also wanted on several arrest warrants, with charges including False Imprisonment, Aggravated Burglary, Robbery, and Probation Violation.

After the arrest of Brito, a search warrant was conducted on the residence where agents seized four pistols, 100+ fentanyl pills, and psilocybin.

The release states that Brito faces additional charges of Battery Upon a Peace Officer, Felon in Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition, Trafficking a Controlled Substance: Fentanyl, and Possession of a Controlled Substance: Psilocybin.

If you have any information regarding drug trafficking and/or wanted individuals, please contact the non-emergency phone number at the Lea County Communications Authority at 575-397-9265 or contact the Lea County Drug Task Force directly at 575-393-2835.