Urban Air Adventure Park in Midland has been open since December 19th, but the grand opening celebration is this Saturday (January 7th). The park opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and the first 200 people to purchase an ultimate or platinum day pass will get a “jump for free for a year” pass.

It’s located off of Loop 250 and Midkiff in the lot where Stein Mart used to be next to Market Street.

This new 36,000 foot adventure park is being called the “future of fun” by some.

“You have every single fun entertainment aspect in every industry coming into one location,” says owner Ginamarie Soto.

The entertainment center has trampolines, arcades, rock-wall climbing, a Sky-Rider and much more.

“I feel like we brought Disneyland to Midland,” says Ginamarie.

She says she wanted to bring this new fun to West Texas for her seven-year-old and other families. Ginamarie says something this big was needed and could bring more families to the area.

Urban Air has different attractions for kids starting at the age of five. But it’s not just for kids. Ginamarie says adults are going to have a blast here too. She says its perfect for corporate parties.

“Each room can hold 20-40 people, but then we have rolling up doors that can accommodate up to 400 people in one space,” says Ginamarie.

To get a look inside Urban Air, check out the video above.