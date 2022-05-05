ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust. Timothy Daniel Degreer, 25, has been charged with Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Theft of Cargo.

According to an affidavit, on April 28, Degreer was pulled over in the 100 block of W 23rd Street by an officer with the Odessa Police Department for an expired registration. When the officer approached Degreer’s car, he saw a black bag on the passenger seat that contained syringes and cotton balls. Degreer reportedly admitted to the officer that he used the syringes to inject heroin. Police later found heroin and other stolen prescriptions in the car.

Additionally, while the officer was searching the vehicle, he found multiple shipping packages meant for other people. When questioned, the officer said Degreer admitted to stealing the packages from his job at UPS. Among the stolen items recovered were phones, cologne, jewelry, Beats headphones, Apple AirPods, purses, clothes, toys, ammunition, and collectibles.

Degreer was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on an $8,000 bond. According to jail records, Degreer has been arrested at least two other times for possession as well as arson.