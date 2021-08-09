Updated COVID-19 hospitalization numbers from MCH, MMH

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Area hospitals continue to see an increase in coronavirus patients amid the most recent surge.

Medical Center Hospital is currently caring for 57 patients. 30 of those patients are in critical care, with 21 patients on a ventilator. According to MCH, nine patients are vaccinated, the vaccination status of another is unknown, while the remaining 47 patients are unvaccinated. The age range of hospitalized patients is 25 to 83 years old.

In Midland, Midland Memorial Hospital says they are currently caring for 61 patients, 14 of those patients are on ventilators. The vaccination status of those currently hospitalized in Midland was not reported, however, the hospital says 584 people were vaccinated through MMH last week.