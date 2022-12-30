ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department announced this evening that two more people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Maurice Rogers.

18-year-old Asthon Munoz and a 16-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, were taken into custody in El Paso with the help of Texas Department of Public Safety officials and the United States Marshals.

These arrests come after the father of four was found shot to death in his 36th Street home earlier this week. Another suspect, Harvey Gutierrez, 31, was taken into custody early Thursday morning. His bond has been set at $100,000.