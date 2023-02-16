PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Work continues on North and South side frontage roads of the Interstate.

The following updates from the City of Pecos and the Texas Department of Transportation:

  • Roadways connecting to Highway 17 are closed for approximately ¼ mile East of Highway 17 on both sides.
  • Country Club Dr. underpass is open.
  • Much of the North Frontage Road will have traffic flowing West with two way traffic from Cothrun to Cooper.
  • Much of the South Frontage Road willl have traffic flowing East with two way traffic between Manahan and Tolliver.
  • Detours are available on the North side Frontage roads at S. Cooper and W. County Rd.
  • Detours are available on the South side Frontage roads at Tolliver and CR116.