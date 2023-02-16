PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Work continues on North and South side frontage roads of the Interstate.
The following updates from the City of Pecos and the Texas Department of Transportation:
- Roadways connecting to Highway 17 are closed for approximately ¼ mile East of Highway 17 on both sides.
- Country Club Dr. underpass is open.
- Much of the North Frontage Road will have traffic flowing West with two way traffic from Cothrun to Cooper.
- Much of the South Frontage Road willl have traffic flowing East with two way traffic between Manahan and Tolliver.
- Detours are available on the North side Frontage roads at S. Cooper and W. County Rd.
- Detours are available on the South side Frontage roads at Tolliver and CR116.