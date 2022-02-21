ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A stolen truck led to a major crime bust in Odessa Sunday night after the owner of the truck followed the suspected thief.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis says the investigation started after an anonymous caller reported to ECSO that his mobile barbecue trailer had been stolen from his property on the southside of Ector County. The man then followed his trailer to the intersection of Swan and Canyon in West Odessa.

Deputies later arrived at the scene with a search warrant and and found 16 stolen vehicles and 350 pounds of marijuana. Griffis said many of the vehicles had been stolen out of Colorado, a few had been reported stolen out of Odessa.

As of Sunday night, ECSO had at least 10 people detained for questioning. Griffis said he suspected many of those detained were illegal migrants, and those suspects were later questioned by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. An updated posted by ECSO Monday said six people had been taken into federal custody.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, Griffis said the investigation could take several weeks.